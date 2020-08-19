Iowa biofuels groups to Trump: Rural Iowa won’t recover without full ethanol sales

BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch

Four major Iowa agricultural groups on Tuesday sent President Donald Trump a letter thanking him for federal storm aid but contending that rural Iowa won’t recover if he lets small refineries sidestep required ethanol purchases.

Trump planned to visit Cedar Rapids late Tuesday morning to see damage from the Aug. 10 derecho storm that killed three Iowans. The wind storm caused an estimated $4 billion in damage to crops, homes, buildings and infrastructure.