Memorial services were held for Goldie Poulson, 83, of Alta, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Northwest Christian Church in Alta. Pastor Ben Michaels and nephew, Pastor Rick Burnette of VA officiatee the service. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Goldie Lee (Anderson) Poulson, daughter of Francis and Lucille (Swinderman) Anderson, was born on Nov. 7, 1936 at home near Webb. She graduated from Storm Lake High School and enjoyed singing in the church choir where she met her first love, Francis (Pinky) Loats, a handsome college student.

Pinky and Goldie married on March 30, 1957. They were blessed with four children: Michael, Michelle (Misty), Monica (Midge) and Mark.

After years of being stationed in four states, and an 18 month hardship tour in Okinawa, Japan, they left the Air Force to settle down, making Alta their home.

Having always wanted to be a teacher, she took classes at Buena Vista College for two years. Unfortunately, Pinky was soon diagnosed with leukemia which ended his life too early.

Her passion for children led her to begin driving a bus route for Alta Schools. She drove for over 40 years waving and smiling from behind her wheel. In her spare time, she learned how to reupholster furniture and turned it into a business, Loats Upholstery. Her eyes saw things not as they were but for the beautiful treasure they could be with a little love and care.

While working hard to make ends meet, Goldie attracted the interest of James Poulson. They married on Aug. 20, 1976 (d. 1996). God blessed them with Melanie and Martin (Marty). Shortly after the wedding, the couple invited Goldie’s brother, Darold, to live with them as his epilepsy no longer allowed him to live alone. She cared for him for more than 20 years until he needed skilled nursing.

Goldie was a founding member of Alta Church of Christ and enjoyed making huge batches of hot cocoa mix served on Sundays. She was most comfortable in the kitchen serving others and could turn a little of nothing into a meal for an army. Her gardening and canning skills kept her family well fed and the cookie jar was dependably full. She loved the thrill of garage sales and being with friends and family. A card shark she was not, but she made every game more fun and memorable. Her contagious laugh, beautiful smile, encouraging words, listening ear and nurturing hugs will be greatly missed.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11 she passed away surrounded by the love of her family and ran into the arms of Jesus. Her address changed to Heaven where she is enjoying her eternal reward and no longer suffering from Alzheimer’s.

She will be missed by many including her children: Michael and Kathy Loats of Alexandria, Minn.; Misty and Ed Hackbarth of Iowa Falls; Midge and Lynn Evans of Aurelia; Mark and Kelli Loats of Minot, N.D.; Melanie and Chris Harmon of Palestine, Texas; and Marty Poulson of Moville; her grandchildren who called her Grandma Bummy: Peter (Mandy) Dunphy, Elizabeth (Joe) Hauser, Katherine (Andrew) Jorgensen, Erin Evans, Andrew Loats, Amanda (Brandon) Marean, Trey Evans, Brittany (Jon) Seefried, Jessica (Catrina) Davis, Daniel Loats, Jacob Loats, Macoy, Marshal, Caleah, and Miles Harmon; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Vera Hallengren of Storm Lake; brother Robert Anderson; and brother-in-law Richard Burnette of Meadows of Dan, Va.

Goldie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Pinky; siblings: Mary Burnette, Darold, Earl, Betty and Shirley Anderson.