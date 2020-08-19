Editorial: A perfect pick by Biden

Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris is pitch-perfect. A woman. An Asian/African American. A former district attorney and California attorney general. One foot in the moderate camp and one in the progressive, just like Biden. Tough on crime, but calling for criminal justice reform that treats people of color as people with rights, and which returns to the police mission statement: to protect and serve.

We have watched politics for many years, and seldom if ever have the Democrats been so united in purpose going into a national convention. Someone tried three times to ask Bernie Sanders to criticize the Biden-Harris agenda on cable news Sunday, and he would not. Black women were beside themselves celebrating Harris’s selection, and it was black women who did not turn out as expected for Hillary Clinton in Michigan four years ago.

Latinos also have cause to celebrate. When she campaigned in Storm Lake last year, Harris quickly connected with the customers at La Juanita’s as they told her heart-rending stories of being targeted as criminals. Harris, Julian Castro and Beto O’Rourke were the leading voices during the caucus campaign for immigrant rights. Harris was born to immigrant parents from Jamaica and India. (And, yes, she was born along the San Francisco Bay and is a US citizen of full standing.)

Harris’s campaign never quite took off in Iowa amid a field of 25 candidates — 20 of whom were top-flight. Like Cory Booker, she has a tremendous amount of appeal and charisma but lacked a clear agenda in her campaign. Now she has one to which she can put to use her considerable skills. Biden has put together a comprehensive platform that Harris can champion, and she will be a formidable prosecutor of the case against Donald Trump. She has rich connections to the entertainment industry and in Silicon Valley that will help match Trump’s fundraising juggernaut. Her first stop should be to Cedar Rapids, where the state and federal response has been pathetically anemic and slow. She can describe how a real national government responds to such devastation.

Harris was the best possible selection from an impressive field that included Elizabeth Warren and Susan Rice. Anyone who doubts Biden’s political acumen should think again.

Wisdom of the people

A majority of Minneapolis residents favors diverting some funding from police to social services, but they do not support abolishing the police department. A poll last week by the StarTribune and KARE-TV found that a majority of Black residents opposes abolishing the police department (50-44%). Yet 73% of respondents said some funding should be diverted to social service efforts.

The Minneapolis City Council voted shortly after George Floyd’s homicide to abolish the department, but state law apparently does not grant the council that authority. This poll suggests that the public may share the sentiment of frustration but realizes what role proper policing plays under the rule of law.

A wave of gun violence erupted in North Minneapolis this summer, after Lake Street was torched by looters. Black neighborhoods appealed for more policing, not less.

Clearly, the public wants police to protect and serve. The public does not want police to intimidate, to do wanton violence, to use funds to militarize, to fire on the news media, and to withdraw into bunkered precincts. Blacks want to be treated like citizens and not as an inferior race. People want community policing, the cop on the street corner playing with kids instead of cuffing them.

Every city is different. Houston has a different track record than Minneapolis and a different relationship with communities of color, for example. We would like to think that Storm Lake does. Our former chief is among the foremost spokesman for immigrant rights in the nation. Our current chief and his wife (our school superintendent) quietly have taken Latino and Black children under their wings with financial, educational and emotional support. That spirit spreads through the ranks. That’s what the wisdom of the people in Minneapolis reveals. They want a police department that supports the community and doesn’t target it. Minnesota will get there, because the people already are there.

-ART CULLEN