Report: State official admits Iowa is under-reporting daily COVID-19 infections

Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020
BY CLARK KAUFFMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
After months of declining to answer reporters’ questions about the accuracy of its COVID-19 data, the Iowa Department of Public Health has reportedly confirmed that it is improperly backdating thousands of positive COVID-19 test results.
The backdating has resulted in a lower number of new infections reported by the state each day.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.