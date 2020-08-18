Regents suspend ACT requirements for admission at Iowa, ISU, UNI

Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020
BY JAKE KURTZ | The Storm Lake Times |
The Iowa Board of Regents have announced that students will not be required to submit ACT or SAT scores next year to earn admittance to Iowa’s three regent universities.
Board of Regents President Michael J. Richards said in a news release that the decision was brought on by challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
