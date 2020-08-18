Leo Grau

Leo George Grau, 97, of Newell died Aug. 14, 2020 in Arizona.

Private funeral services will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell. Public graveside service will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Newell Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

