Kevin Larsen

Kevin Dale Larsen, 54 of Storm Lake died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.