Kevin Larsen

Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Kevin Dale Larsen, 54 of Storm Lake died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will take place Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.

