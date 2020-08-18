Bogue retiring as BV County Public Health administrator

Buena Vista County Public Health Administrator Pam Bogue will retire at the end of the year.

County Board of Health Chairman Jon McKenna on Tuesday evening commended Bogue on her 23 years of service to BV County Public Health, the last 13 of which she’s served as director.

​“She’s done a great job over the years, and we’ll miss her,” said McKenna, noting Bogue's leadership of the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ll really miss her.”