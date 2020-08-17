Betty Wallerstedt

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Betty Wallerstedt, 81, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Articles Section: