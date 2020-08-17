Betty Wallerstedt
Betty Wallerstedt, 81, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.
Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.
