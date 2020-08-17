Bernice Andrews

Bernice M. Andrews, 93, of Storm Lake passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Funeral Mass will take place Friday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family is requesting that masks be worn for the visitation and the funeral with social distancing encouraged. To watch the live stream of the funeral, please click the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89145859560. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the St. Mary's Foundation at 312 Seneca St. Storm Lake, IA 50588.