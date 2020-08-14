Thank you to Buena Vista County’s historical writer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Many readers of our local papers greatly appreciate the interesting and intriguing columns contributed on a regular basis by Storm Laker George Whitehouse. I look forward to reading his “Historical Moments & Musings” that allow me to step back to a time before COVID-19 while being informed on various topics regarding past days in Buena Vista County. We are so fortunate that Professor Whitehouse chose Storm Lake as his retirement town after a long-time career serving as a university professor in other places. Upon moving here, he didn’t waste a lot of time before becoming involved as an active and valuable member of the Buena Vista County Historical Society, where he was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 2014.

Thanks to George Whitehouse for enriching our residents with his worthwhile articles that reflect his excellent research skills, wonderful writing talent, and a profound respect and curiosity for the history of his adopted community.

ANDRIETTE WICKSTROM

Storm Lake