Presidential candidates autograph Sign of The Times

BY JOHN CULLEN

Our famous “Sign of The Times” is covered with more than 700 signatures of people who have passed through the newsroom of Buena Vista County’s Hometown Newspaper. Rich and poor, famous and anonymous — the sign has them all.

It covers the political spectrum from Republicans Terry Branstad and Chuck Grassley to Democrats Tom Vilsack and Tom Harkin. And it includes perhaps the next president and vice president of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The two candidates’ names were signed 13 years and 36 inches apart. Joe Biden signed when he was running for president in 2007. Barack Obama — who also visited Storm Lake that summer — beat Biden out for the Democratic nomination, then chose Biden as his vice president en route to their election in 2008.

Harris, a senator from California, signed during her visit to Storm Lake as a presidential candidate almost exactly a year ago, on Friday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2019.

If current polling is correct, which shows Biden with a sizable lead over President Donald Trump, Biden will assume the presidency next Jan. 20 at noon with Harris at his side. And it will add a bit more luster to our sign’s legacy.

Biden’s history dates back to Thursday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2007, when he was holding a rally in the home of Buena Vista University professor Nadine Brewer, just a block south of The Times office on Geneseo Street.

Brother Art, who was covering Biden’s visit, suggested the candidate take the short stroll to Times Square and autograph our famous sign.

Biden obliged and the next thing I knew the affable politician was ambling into our office with a small entourage, greeting everyone in his wake. When he shook the hand of our strapping reporter, Jake Kurtz, Biden said he wished Jake had been blocking for him when he played running back for the University of Delaware football team. “You would have made me an All-American,” Biden told Jake. While he was here, Biden signed The Sign of The Times.

Biden so impressed us that we endorsed him for the nomination in our Saturday issue. That made national news on all the Sunday morning talk shows because we were the first newspaper to endorse a candidate for the upcoming Iowa caucuses.

Biden didn’t get the nomination, but Obama chose him as vice president and they went on to serve eight years leading our nation out of the Great Recession.

Unfortunately, Donald Trump didn’t campaign in Storm Lake — or anywhere in western Iowa — so his name isn’t on our sign.

Our sign is running out of space, and our office is closed to walk-in traffic during the pandemic, but when things get back to normal we invite you to come in and look at The Sign of The Times. And right next to all the famous folks, you can even autograph it too (as long as there’s still room)!