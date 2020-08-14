Nonprofit challenges grocers’ petition to ease bottle bill requirements

BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

A nonprofit group that has supported Iowa’s beverage container deposit bill has filed a petition with a state agency to block grocers’ latest attempt to change the rules.

Cleaner Iowa Inc., representing recyclers and others supporting the 1979 anti-litter “bottle bill,” has asked to be included in deliberations over two petitions the Iowa Grocery Industry Association has filed in an attempt to change the state’s rules on redemption centers.