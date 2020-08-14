Noble Warner

Noble E. Warner passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at approximately 11 p.m. at Truman Nursing Home in Lamar, Mo.

Noble was born Sept. 25, 1925 in LeLoupe, Kan. He was raised in the Walker, Mo. area. He later went to the Alta region to work where he met Gladys Hallengren. They were married in the Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake in a double wedding ceremony along with Gladys’s brother Clifford Hallengren and his wife Vera Anderson. They lived in the Northwest Iowa area and raised four children. Then in 1970 they moved to Nevada, Mo. They later moved to Eldorado Springs, Mo. then to outside Lamar, Mo., and resided there for the last 18 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys; his parents; five sisters; seven brothers; daughter Susan Dighero; and granddaughter Carrie Dighero.

He is survived by his son Larry N. Warner of Lamar, Mo.; daughter Carolyn Tymeson of Nevada, Mo.; son Dennis and his wife Susan Warner of Alta. He had 13 grandkids and 27 great-grandkids, numerous brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.