No football

BY ART CULLEN

It comes as a relief that college football is being punted to spring. The American Rivers Conference, which includes Buena Vista University, pushed contact sports (football, volleyball and soccer) to the next semester. The Big Ten dropped it, too. Sorry, Hawkeye fans, you can’t ruin a Nebraska Thanksgiving again.

We never bought into the idea of football amid a pandemic. Linemen huffing across the line of scrimmage and players piling on a scrum is not Dr. Anthony Fauci’s idea of a good time in epidemiological terms. Football can wait for a vaccine.

We wish that high schools would cancel contact sports this fall, too. That is not happening in Iowa, apparently. We would suggest the football and volleyball players run cross-country instead. They would be in much better shape for spring.

There is no way to prevent the spread of Covid among sweating athletes tackling each other. It is difficult enough opening schools without throwing in contact sports.

There were plenty of problems with college and prep football before the pandemic. Chronic head and neck injuries have not been addressed. Is having a damaged shoulder the rest of your life worth that win over Spencer? The pandemic offers us an opportunity to pause and think about the way we have done things. Football should be one of them.

Collegiate athletes at the top level are slaves to a big money TV system under which they aren’t paid enough to buy a pizza after the game. Many football athletes never graduate. There is no sorrier episode about abuse in collegiate athletics than the conviction of Iowa Central football players for an armed robbery in Albert City — players from St. Louis and Mississippi washed out and abandoned with nothing to do but angle for a pound of weed.

The Iowa football program is beset by claims of racism. The Penn State system was run by sickos, and still they fill Happy Valley. Ohio State is as wanton and corrupt as any Roman could envy. It has nothing to do with education.

Happily, at DIII institutions like Buena Vista the athletes remain students first. The students happily play football for nothing, and the Beavers make nothing but hot dog sales for the baseball team. We love football (we grew up Notre Dame fans, the worst of all) but could learn to live without it permanently. If you must have a bloody sport, the Irish have hurling which involves warfare with sticks on a field but seldom is there a concussion, just body bruising. Notre Dame could live up to its nickname. Meantime, our fall sports diversions will adjust to what is safe. We hope Buena Vista dominates in cross-country.

Get used to it

Who ever heard of a derecho storm? Now we have, as 100 mph winds flattened an estimated 10 million acres of crops in Iowa alone — that’s some $6 billion in loss, by our napkin ciphering. We hope most of it is covered by crop insurance. But this sort of thing is happening all the time. Last year, Pacific Junction and Hamburg were washed down the Missouri River by flooding. West Central Iowa, including Buena Vista and Sac counties, are stuck in drought. Then along comes a derecho and you wonder what is next.

More of it, that’s what is next. This is climate change in action. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City without power. Millions of acres of parched corn flattened. Wildfires are spreading early in Arizona and California. The panhandle is in an extended drought that conjures images of the dust bowl.

The derecho is a catastrophic example of continuing impacts of climate change on agriculture and the Midwest. Extreme weather is the norm. It is yet another reminder of the urgent need to build more resiliency into agriculture, which can be a major contribution to the challenge against global heating. Farmers well know that the change is underway and would make the investments in resiliency (and food security) if they knew that the federal government were a long-term conservation partner. Instead, we are going the opposite direction under current policy, cutting conservation programs and encouraging farmers to plant more acres. We have to break that cycle.