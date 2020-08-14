John Mernin

John “Jack” R. Mernin, 90, of Newell died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home.

Private family services were held Thursday, Aug. 13, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Varina Cemetery.

John Robert Mernin was born Jan. 12, 1930 at Swallum Hospital in Storm Lake, to Clarence and Kathryn (Sennett) Mernin.

He attended St. Mary’s School until the second grade when the family moved to the farm by Sulphur Springs homesteaded by his grandfather. He finished his education at Providence Consolidated School in Sulphur Springs. He played basketball and baseball and met his future wife, Dorothy Gerjets, while in the sixth grade and she was in fifth grade. Their friendship blossomed one cold night after a basketball game when he asked to take her home. That lead to dating, love and marriage on Jan. 23, 1947. The marriage lasted 73½ years until his death Aug. 8, 2020.

Jack and Dorothy moved in 1951 to the family farm and lived there 41 years. They retired to their current home in Newell in 1993. Jack worked at Wilsons Foods in Cherokee for 23 years while also farming.

Family meant the world to Jack and surviving him is his wife Dorothy; daughters: Linda (Mike) Diehl of Newark, Del.; Joleen (Larry) Peters of Rembrandt; Joyce (John) Landgraf of Storm Lake; son John (Kay) Mernin of Newell; also surviving are nine grandchildren: Todd (Stacy) Diehl, Troy (Claire) Diehl, Tia Rupp, Heather Baier, Chad Peters, Nick (Tanya) Landgraf, Lindsay (Tom) Ries, Devin (Bailey) Landgraf and Trevor Landgraf; 20 beloved great-grandchildren also survive; as well as sister Cecelia Foust of East Moline, Ill.; and sister-in-law Corleine Mernin of Yankton, S.D. Jack is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Enno and Alma Gerjets; brothers and sisters-in-law: Gerald and Dorthe Mernin, Joe Mernin and Tom and Dee Mernin; brother-in-law Leo Foust; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bud and LaVonne Gerjets.

He will be greatly missed by all.