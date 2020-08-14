Axing Wood Wine & Blues will help SL United budget

Published Friday, August 14, 2020
If this were any of the past seven years, we’d be preparing to hear the buzzing of chainsaws this weekend. But Wood, Wine & Blues has been canceled due to COVID-19.
There won’t be new sculptures this year, but Storm Lake United will save nearly $13,000 – money that would have otherwise covered carvers’ prizes, bands, advertising and the expenses that make this an attractive event.
