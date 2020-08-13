Buena Vista County remains in moderate drought

Published Thursday, August 13, 2020
BY JAKE KURTZ | The Storm Lake Times
Western Iowa continues to slide further into severe and extreme drought conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported Thursday that nearly all of Buena Vista County is under moderate drought, with a portion of the southeast corner classified as severe.
In neighboring Sac County, the conditions are worse, with two-third of the county under severe or extreme drought.
