There’s still time

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Gov. Kim Reynolds has a few days to avert a catastrophe, ease anxiety and follow the advice of health experts at the University of Iowa: order that everyone wear a face mask in school, which is about to start. School superintendents appear to be doing everything within their authority to provide a safe learning environment. Wearing a face covering is the cheapest, most effective way to reduce transmission of airborne virus by more than 75%.

One of our co-workers has a first-grader with as much energy as the power plant in Sioux City, and he wears a mask in public. It is not a problem. We could have every student wear a mask to protect teachers, staff, other students and their families at home from infection. Schools will try to distance students as much as they can, but it is difficult keeping kindergartners from hugging each other or tackling each other. If they had masks on, the risks are greatly reduced. We worry more for the faculty and staff most, but it is important to realize that we do not understand how children transmit the disease or what its residual effects could be later in life.

Wearing a mask is a small price to pay for a fair amount of prevention.

Unfortunately, everything becomes politicized. Face masks are at the center of our fights. Yet Reynolds herself wears one and urges others to do the same. She could depoliticize our most basic public health tool — the face covering — by ordering their use in schools. If she did it, it would influence other governors. The Republican governor of Mississippi ordered face mask use in public. She can easily find cover on this one, and she can do the public a big favor by taking a silly bone of contention off the plate.

Order face masks in schools. Do it now. Ease the fear. This is what leadership is about.

Weeds can be okay

We have been fascinated to watch vegetation re-establish itself in Storm Lake, especially since zebra mussels have so clarified the water over the past couple of years. Boaters are complaining that the lake has been overtaken. Although the pond weed certainly has established a beachhead, it is not out of control and its return should be welcome for habitat.

In the clear water you can see schools of bullheads flow in and out of the weeds near Methodist Manor, waves of black in and out. Those are protein bars for walleyes. Storm Lake has been tough on crappie and perch for many years because of no vegetation. The weeds will allow prize fish like these to flourish, as will better water quality.

Folks with docks will figure out how to manage, as they are by cutting weeds this year. Maybe a marina can offer lake mowing services, a new business. If the weeds get thick enough, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources can maintain the lake by harvesting the weeds. It does so at Black Hawk Lake in Sac County, where the fishing the past few years has been excellent with re-established vegetation.

Dredging clarified the lake enough to give vegetation a fighting chance. The impact of zebra mussels was not factored in at that time. Because of nutrient loads, vegetation will flourish in a clear, shallow lake where sunlight can hit bottom. If we can further reduce ag runoff we can limit growth. The lake naturally was intended to have vegetation. It is necessary to complete the ecosystem. For decades, vegetation was blotted out by mud in the water column.

For now, the vegetation is a net plus to the lake. If it gets much thicker, we have every confidence that an enthusiastic navy of weed-whippers will get after it. It is in our nature as Iowans to think: If it’s green, mow it. For now, appreciate that the green is a sign of a lake coming back to life. Someday, those walleyes might be able to spawn here. That is what lakes are for essentially. Jet skis are fun. Walleyes, perch and crappies are necessary.