Reaping pond weed in Storm Lake

Published Wednesday, August 12, 2020
BY JAKE KURTZ | The Storm Lake Times
While some locals spent their Sunday afternoon mowing lawns, John Bartholomew waded into Storm Lake and did some trimming of his own.
Bartholomew in the past month has seen the cove in front of his Emerald Park home become overrun with marine plants. Armed with a scythe, he spent more than an hour culling the new crop.
