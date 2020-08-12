Kurtz to help The Times build off change

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Jake Kurtz always threatened to return, and I said I would believe it when I saw the whites of his eyes.

They’re back. I saw them.

Time flies when you are going senile. Jake cut his teeth as a cub reporter at The Storm Lake Times just out of the University of Iowa. He left several years ago to find fame but not fortune in Madison, Wis., and later as an editor at The Des Moines Register. During the pandemic, Jake moved home to Storm Lake and edited for The Register from here.

About the same time, Whitney Robinson closed her career at The Times. Whitney pursued her ambition to get into education. She always wanted to use her psychology degree, so now she will try to figure out students at St. Mary’s School as a counselor. Friday was Whitney’s last day with us. We will miss her. We still miss her dad, Jim, who was our pressman and Zen sage but retired to garden and fish full-time.

It was fortuitous that Jake was here to slide into Whitney’s wake.

Jake will handle advertising sales with our general manager, Jon Robinson. He will golf some. He will cover some news and sports. Put a quarter in him and wind him up and he will talk about how The Times can help build your business. Actually, you don’t even have to plug a quarter in.

Just as important, Jake also will lead an expansion of our online presence. His years at The Register taught Jake a lot about digital marketing and social media. The entire newspaper industry is trying to make the turn from print to print+digital. Everywhere I used to go I did not see people reading a broadsheet in the airport or hotel. They were glued to reading news on their cellphones. That trend sharply increased during the shutdown as digital news sites everywhere saw spikes in traffic from readers hungry for credible Covid information. Last week, The New York Times announced that digital revenue outpaced print revenue for the first time.

We will make The Times easier to use, with more frequent news updates on your cellphone. We will roll out email alerts, text alerts to news, and do more with live sports as they return. We also will introduce more digital ad products, since The Times already attracts more eyeballs online than any local news source.

We will not reduce our printed newspaper as we invest more in digital information. Most of our readers want the paper. As advertising declined steeply since March, we already made those changes.

Our future is built on subscriptions by loyal readers. Our emphasis will be on attracting reader revenue. You don’t do that by cutting your news product. We have done better than most by growing our paid circulation in recent months. But subscription revenue alone is not enough to feed the bulldog. We also increasingly will solicit support through fundraising.

We raised $28,150 so far on our GoFundMe page since April. Please contribute. That demonstrated that we needed to do a lot more of it. Doug Burns of the Carroll Times Herald and I have been working on setting up the Western Iowa Journalism Institute, a non-profit that will support local community newspapers in Carroll, Storm Lake, Jefferson, Denison and Harlan. The institute has been incorporated. Former Des Moines Register Iowa columnist Kyle Munson, who now works for Principal Financial Group, is chairman of the board. Dr. Andrea Frantz, a professor of digital communications at Buena Vista University, is a member of the board. The institute will be a non-profit dedicated to supporting rural journalism. This will be an innovative effort not only to save independent community newspapers, but to actually help them grow and add more reporting about our hometowns. I believe it will draw wide national interest.

Jake will lead us into an exciting period where our journalism will grow stronger while meeting readers where they are. Please give him a homecoming welcome.