The annual Labor Day activities in Chautauqua Park, including the Santa’s Castle fundraiser, vendors and games, have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the annual Kiwanis Kar Show is still happening on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Chautauqua Park.

