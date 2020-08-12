Keith Hines, of Sac City, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after reaching the age of 86. He died peacefully at home with his beloved wife Judith and his family by his side.

Born on April 23, 1934, to parents Forrest and Ella (Larson) Hines, Lester Keith Hines was baptized in Galbraith Methodist Church in Nemaha, on June 16, 1935. He attended country school then attended Nemaha High School where he graduated in 1952.

Keith met the love of his life and best friend, Judith, and they were married on July 24, 1954, in Jackson, Minn. They were blessed with 66 years of marriage and three children: Douglas, Lesa and Kim. Keith genuinely cared for and wished the best for everyone. His love knew no bounds and he was the type of person everyone strived to be. He was a shining example of what hard work looked like and what kindness for others truly meant.

He was a committed man who always went the extra mile in everything he did. He owned and operated one of the first portable pit farrowing trailers for which he was featured in Farm Journal. In 1980, he was named Sac County Master Pork Producer of the Year.

As a deeply-rooted community member, he participated as a school board member for numerous years, sat on the Sac City Arts Council, and served as an Elder and on the council at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City. Keith was willing and eager to assist others wherever and whenever he could. Keith led by example.

Keith shared his many passions such as music, flying his airplane, traveling, Cushman Scooter trips, attending school events and performances, and photography with his family. His sheer optimism, unwavering faith, unconditional love and dedication to making a difference in others’ lives were profound. He was a guiding light for his family and everyone who was blessed to have known him.

Keith’s soul radiated love, kindness, gentleness and honesty.

He is preceded in death by his son Douglas Keith Hines; parents Forrest and Ella Hines; brother Gerald (Dorothy) Hines; sister Magel (Jim) Goetchious; step-granddaughter Melissa Dettman; mother-in-law Melva Porter; father-in-law Hubert Porter; and brother-in-law Mike Porter.

Keith is survived by loving wife Judith Hines of Sac City; children: Lesa (Reggie) Ringgenberg of Sac City; and Kim Mason of Polk City; grandchildren: Tracy (Jacob) Morgan, Ben (Katie) Mason, David (Paula) Rogers, Abby (Tyler) Rix, Andy Corderman, Laura May (Chase) Chapman, Leslie (Trenton) Kos, Daniel (Thaia) Mason, Jessica Hines, Haley Hines; step-granddaughters: Ayla (Keith) Loughry and Alyssa Ringgenberg (fiancé Nick); 15 great-grandchildren; and many other beloved friends and relatives.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City, with Reverend Donald E. Peterson III officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery in Sac City under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at the funeral home.