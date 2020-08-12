Honk for Kelsie

Everyone is invited to the drive-by baby shower for Kelsie Lloyd Saturday, Aug. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at 508 Expansion Blvd. The shower is being hosted by Kelsie’s mom Ninon Lloyd and Sherrie Sassman.

Kelsie is a 2014 Storm Lake High School graduate now living in Sioux City. She works for MCI answering calls for Roadside Assistance. Her fiancé is Domenic Dalcourt.