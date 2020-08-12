Goldie Poulson
Goldie L. Poulson, 83, of Alta died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Northwest Christian Church in Alta. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, Aug. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.
