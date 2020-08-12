Golden anniversary



Dave and Dee Haggard, of Carlisle, formerly Storm Lake, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15. Cards may be sent to them at 12202 Carpenter St., Carlisle, IA 50047. Their family includes Nate Haggard of Des Moines; and Adam and Jordan Haggard of Madrid. They have one granddaughter, Delaney. They were married Aug. 15, 1970 at the United Methodist Church in Lanesboro.

