The July food distribution by the Storm Lake Kiwanis served 290 families representing 1,158 individuals. There were 34 volunteers, including seven from the National Guard. Here are volunteers Nancy Alderton, Curt Reis and Connie Reis. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.