Fall sports teams officially begin seasons

The fall sports season began for area prep teams on Monday with the first official day of practice. Above: Storm Lake assistant coaches Michael Sullivan (left) and Noah Wilson watch players go through a tackling drill during a practice session. The Tornadoes open the season by hosting West Lyon on Aug. 28. Below: Haley Anderson works on bumping the ball during the Tornadoes’ practice session on Monday. Volleyball teams will begin play on Aug. 25. Storm Lake opens its season Aug. 27 at Hinton.

