Trump boat parade planned for Storm Lake

Published Monday, August 10, 2020
Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, is organizing a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump and other Republicans following a similar event recently held at the Iowa Great Lakes.
The parade, which was posted on Facebook Monday afternoon, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Sept. 6. It will reportedly begin at the Storm Lake Marina and end after a tour around the lake.
“ALL ABOARD THE TRUMP TRAIN,” Worthan wrote in a description of the event, adding that more details would be available later.
