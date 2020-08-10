Parts of two dozen Iowa school districts exceed 15% COVID-19 positivity rate

By Perry Beeman | Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nearly two dozen of Iowa’s 327 school districts include at least one county where more than 15% of coronavirus tests were positive over the past two weeks.

Joining those 23 districts are 15 more that include at least one county with a COVID-19 test two-week positivity rate of 15%.

Pat Garrett, spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, did not immediately reply to a question about how the state will compute a positivity rate for districts that are in multiple counties.