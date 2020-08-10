John Mernin

Published Monday, August 10, 2020

John R. Mernin, 90, of Newell died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. The service will be live streamed so others will be able to watch. 

 

