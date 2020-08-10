John Mernin
John R. Mernin, 90, of Newell died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Varina Cemetery. The service will be live streamed so others will be able to watch.
