Tee Ball completes season

Community Education completed its annual Tee Ball program on Sunday with a final game. Typically, the Tee Ball program is four practices and four games. Due to a shortened season, the participants had four practices and a game. Thank you to Field of Dreams (Storm Lake Foundation) for the use of the facility, State Farm and Stacey Eddie for sponsoring, and the Storm Lake High School baseball team for assisting.

