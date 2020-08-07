Showing off the new baby

Betty Movall of the Newell Historical Society greeted visitors to the Allee Mansion’s open house last Saturday afternoon. Here is the new baby grand piano donated by Connie Wabeke, who died in December 2018. A similar piano was owned by the Allees back in the day, says Betty. The mansion is now immaculately clean, thanks to the many volunteers who scrubbed away soot after the chimney unloaded dust and soot into the living room and it spread throughout the entire building.

