Reynolds hurts herself

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

We lauded Gov. Kim Reynolds when the coronavirus first was reported in the state, in Iowa City, for taking what appeared to be a flexible and considered approach. We could appreciate that the disease could spread differently depending on the region or the community. But as time went on it became clear that the governor was not being flexible, but stubbornly was hewing to the Trump and Company line. For example, Iowa is alone among the states reopening schools not to require masks on students and staff. Yet we remain one of the hotter infection spots in the nation, and doctors here are quietly advising patients to get their elective care in before the next wave hits. Reynolds insists that every school district get every child back into the classroom pronto, without masks, because that’s what Trump wants. It is not flexible, it is ignorant of science.

School boards in Waukee and Urbandale this week started to buck the governor’s orders. Reynolds quickly warned them that they had better toe the line or administrators could face fines. At the same time, she blamed the media for creating a climate of fear (despite the fact that 1,786 people in Buena Vista County had contracted COVID-19 as of Wednesday, killing 12). That’s another Trump tactic — ignore reality and shoot the messenger.

The governor has managed to pick a fight with school boards in two reliably Republican communities where legislators are up for re-election. And, she gave the Iowa City School Board an excuse to put a thumb in her eye, too. More school districts may be encouraged to follow. That is just awful politics.

Reynolds could have been a hero.

She had the opportunity to be a flexible problem-solver. She could have jumped right in with testing in Storm Lake and operating rules for essential industries like food processing that actually protected workers. She did not. It took months for the administration to respond.

She could have beefed up the state hygienic lab. Instead, she chopped 15 positions.

She could have been transparent. The state refuses to identify how many people in the meatpacking industry have contracted the virus. It has turned over testing responsibilities to the meatpackers themselves — akin to turning over USDA meat inspection to the packers, which is what the Trump administration is doing.

She could have partnered with local communities to stop the spread. Local health authorities were in the dark for weeks. Local media were treated as pests by the governor’s office.

She could have worked through the University of Iowa to develop a testing regimen. She gave a $26 million no-bid contract to a Utah firm instead, and its results are opaque, slow and inaccurate.

Reynolds once enjoyed a high favorability rating. Her approval rating on managing the pandemic this week was reported under 30%. That’s a steep drop, similar to what Sen. Joni Ernst experienced from the drag of Donald Trump. State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, has started to articulate an argument against her over testing and over results of Medicaid privatization.

Reynolds invited these controversies by being rigid when she should have been responsive and flexible. She should have pledged to work with labor unions to help workers. She should not threaten unemployment benefits for people who fear returning to an unsafe workplace. She only creates problems for herself politically, and for no reason other than to protect the President’s flank in contested Iowa.

Reynolds should make a quick pivot and require masks for everyone in public, allow local school districts to determine their calendar and in-person instruction routines, and exhort everyone to stay home until the coast is clear. She is doing none of this. The governor will pay for it. So will Trump. The pandemic response has been scattered and incompetent. The media did not write the state protocol — the governor did. People want results and not ideology. They want someone to answer the phone at the unemployment office. They want Medicaid not to strangle their rural hospital. The governor can still respond like a problem-solver, or she can stand and fight the Urbandale School District while vulnerable Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, watches in horror. It’s her choice. Unfortunately for her, she might already have made it.