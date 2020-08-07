Local DAR chapter disbands

Published Friday, August 7, 2020
Not enough members to fill officer roster
Due to lack of active members, the Buena Vista Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has disbanded. The official vote was taken Wednesday at the DAR National Board of Management meeting to make it final, said outgoing local regent Sue Nielsen.
