Huddleston named to Biden campaign's Iowa Latino Steering Committee
Sara Huddleston has lived in Storm Lake for three decades after being raised in Mexico.
Storm Lake's Sara Huddleston, the first Latina elected to public office in Iowa, has been named to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's Iowa Latino Steering Committee and will take part Friday in a virtual roundtable focused on Biden’s agenda for the Latino community.
The event is hosted by U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., and will also feature several other public officials, community activists, entrepreneurs and community members from throughout Iowa.
“Joe Biden knows our values — and he understands that ensuring that our collective success depends upon the success of the Latino community,” Huddleston said in a statement. “That's why I'm proud to support Joe Biden and his Latino agenda which would ensure that as we rebuild our economy and our rural economies, we're building back better together."
Huddleston, who grew up in Mexico and served three terms on the Storm Lake City Council, is challenging incumbent Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, for his District 11 seat in the Iowa House. She was previously appointed by former Gov. Tom Vilsack to a state Latino Affairs Commission under the Department of Human Rights and has been a member of the Iowa State University Extension Board.
Joining Huddleston on the Biden campaign's Iowa Latino Steering Committee are:
- Perla Alarcon-Flory, certified Spanish court interpreter and Sioux City Community School Board member
- Rob Barron, Des Moines School Board member
- Mary Campos, community leader
- Gabriel de la Cerda, Iowa State Central Committee member
- Manny Galvez, founder of El Trueque
- Araceli Goode, Iowa Democratic Party Latinx Caucus chair
- Joe Henry, community activist
- Tar Macias, founder of Hola America
- Vanessa Marcano-Kelly, entrepreneur
- Emilia Marroquin, community member
- Mitch Henry, independent political consultant
- Jazmin Newton-Butt, candidate for the Scott County Board of Supervisors
- Omar Padilla, community activist
- Patty Ritchie, Iowa Democratic Party Latinx Caucus vice chair
- Nick Salazar, LULAC state director and former Bernie Sanders campaign Iowa co-chair
- Lilián Sanchez, Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Inductee
- Scott Syroka, Johnston City Council
- Rita Vargas, Scott County Recorder
- Steve Villatoro, Former IDP Latinx Caucus chair
- Jose Zacarias, West Liberty City Council and school board member
Friday’s virtual roundtable event will begin at noon.
