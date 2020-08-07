Honey, I shrunk the tomatoes

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

We’ve been enjoying tomatoes from our “garden” during the past month, but they’re not as big as I expected.

One variety is Early Girl, the other is Champion. Both have numerous tomatoes on the vines that are ripening, but the red tomatoes are only slightly larger than golf balls. They taste great, they’re just small. We have plenty for our BLTs.

I don’t know if it’s the lack of rain. The leaves aren’t yellow. One tomato expert told me not to water them too much, that’s just as bad as not enough water. So I’ve held off.

Early Girl tomatoes are supposed to mature earlier than other varieties. I have planted them for several years and it seems they don’t ripen any earlier than the other varieties I plant alongside them.

I also admit that I don’t dote over my tomatoes. I stick them in the ground and walk away for a couple of months. I mostly leave it up to Mother Nature.

I only planted four tomatoes this year. Some critter chewed one of them off at the base — rabbits, I think — so I erected a little fence around them. The three remaining plants should provide plenty of tomatoes — albeit a little small — for us.

Our apple tree also concerns me. It appears healthy, but there are no apples on it yet. I assume the lack of rain has affected it too, but others with apple trees tell me they have fruit. The Johnny Appleseed tree in Sunset Park’s Heritage Tree Museum doesn’t appear to have any apples yet.

Our tree normally produces great apples. I’m not sure of the variety, but they taste like honey crisp, my favorite.

THE STATE is tightening its chokehold on local government.

Despite protestations from several school districts across Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said local schools must follow her orders about opening fully with in-person classes or they will be penalized. Some districts want to delay opening or conduct online classes over fears about the pandemic spreading through schools.

What’s the point of electing local school boards, city council or county supervisors if they have no power to decide local matters? I trust our local school board to make better decisions for our kids than Gov. Reynolds, whose approval rate among Iowans is 28% for her handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worst rating in the nation. (Before you argue that I’m prejudiced against Republicans, the highest rated governor is Republican Larry Hogan of Maryland at 76%. Second highest is another Republican, Phil Scott of Vermont, at 75%.) Reynolds dug herself a deep hole and this week she blamed “media scare tactics” for her predicament. You know a politician is in trouble when they turn on the messenger.

We need to send legislators to Des Moines who will return power to the people. They all like to talk about home rule, but when push comes to shove, legislators will vote every time to consolidate power in Des Moines. Even Republicans like Kim Reynolds, who like to call themselves the party of small government.