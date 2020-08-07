Ex-felons will be allowed to vote

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order Wednesday granting thousands of convicted felons the chance to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Iowa had been the last state in the nation that broadly disenfranchised all felons without first appealing directly to the governor. The move is expected to affect more than 50,000 Iowans.

Reynolds’ order restores voting rights to those who have completed their sentence, including probation and parole, but does not require payment of restitution and other fines and fees as a condition of eligibility. It does not automatically restore voting rights to those convicted of certain crimes, including murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and some sex offenses.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of society and the free republic in which we live,” Reynolds said in a statement. “When someone serves their sentence, they should have their right to vote restored automatically.”

Reynolds, a Republican, said she plans to continue pushing the Iowa Legislature to pass a constitutional amendment on the matter, which would prevent future governors from overturning her order. The Republican-controlled Iowa Senate declined to pass a proposed amendment in June.

Wednesday’s order by Reynolds is the latest in a winding story when it comes to felons voting in Iowa. Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2005 signed an executive order that restored voting rights to felons. Republican Gov. Terry Branstad reversed that in 2011 while Reynolds was his lieutenant governor.

“We’re going to continue to advocate for a constitutional amendment and make this major milestone permanent,” Reynolds said.