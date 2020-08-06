Test Iowa site will remain in Storm Lake through September

The Test Iowa site in Storm Lake will remain in place for another month.

According to Buena Vista County Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Barritt, the COVID-19 test site at Sunrise Pointe Golf Course on Lakeshore Drive will continue to operate until Sept. 4.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Buena Vista County had recorded 1,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 50% of those in the 18-40 age group. Statewide there have been 45,360 Iowans to test positive for the virus and 908 deaths.