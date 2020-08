Brian Pickhinke of Early won the 15th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 2245 Karr Ave. in Early, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.