Medicaid anniversary no reason to celebrate

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thursday, July 30 was the 55th anniversary of Medicaid. Rob Sand, state auditor, issued a report last week with results from a health care provider survey regarding the impact of Medicaid privatization and it’s nothing to celebrate.

In 2016, Governor Branstad initiated the transition of Medicaid from Fee-For-Service (run by the state) to Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), which are private for-profit insurance companies. His goals for Medicaid privatization were: better outcomes, a more predictable/sustainable budget, and improvements in quality and access.

The statistics below are averages from the two provider areas, Home Health/Hospice and Long Term Care/Dependent Care, that individuals with disabilities and older Iowans utilize the most. The percentages show how privatization has failed in meeting those goals for the providers and people who rely on Medicaid the most.

• 85% experience more complexities in settling claims for payment

• 80% experienced less timely payment for services

• 76% reported an increase in cost with staffing and administration changing from Fee for Service to MCOs

• 73% report inconsistency in MCO payments

• 70% of Home Health/Hospice providers that privatization somewhat or significantly impacted the quality and access of medical care and attention people receive

The issues providers are dealing with have trickled down to the Medicaid members all of which leads to increased cost to the state (increased funding for the MCOs was 6.5% in 2018 and 8.6% in July 2019).

The lack of policy change to make improvements since privatization suggests that our best bet is to learn about the candidates running for office, how they plan to “upgrade” Medicaid and vote accordingly in November.

It may be an election to build an anniversary around.

Link to the State Auditor’s Report https://www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/file/62327/embed.

JENN WOLFF, OTR/L

Waverly