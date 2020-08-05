Local students earn master’s degrees from Northwestern College

Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Maggie Boyd and Hannah Sefcik were among 92 graduate students who were awarded a master of education degree from Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, July 18.
Boyd, of Storm Lake, graduated with a master’s degree in early childhood. Sefcik, of Alta, graduated with a master’s degree in master teacher.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.