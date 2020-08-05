Jean Grundmeier, 95, of Storm Lake passed away July 29, 2020 at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake.

Private family graveside services will be held in Schaller Cemetery. A Public Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials for Jean may be sent to Storm Lake Public Library for large print books and UnityPoint Hospice. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.

Jean Chindlund was born Oct. 6, 1924 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Leslie and Pearl (Gaffey) Chindlund. As an infant, she was baptized and later confirmed at First Methodist Church in Storm Lake.

Jean attended Hayes Consolidated School, Storm Lake where she graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1942. In 1946, Jean graduated from Iowa State College with a degree in household equipment.

On Aug. 4, 1946, Jean was united in marriage to Kenneth Grundmeier at First Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Together, they were blessed with four children: Denise, Cynthia, Roger and Dale.

Jean was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Schaller, where she served as an elder and held numerous offices in the women’s organizations, both local and district Presbytery.

Jean was involved in the Order of Eastern Star, holding the office of Worthy Matron and Secretary for 20 years.

In her spare time, Jean enjoyed sewing, being a judge at various fairs and working with 4-H groups as leader, member, and supporter, reading and sending home “care packages” with kids and grandkids. One of her greatest pleasures was stopping at a neighbor, relative or friend having coffee and discussing all the daily news.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Denise (Don) Reyerson of Dubuque; son-in-law James Houser of Perry, Ga.; Roger (Ruth) Grundmeier of Dubuque; and Dale (Kathy) Grundmeier of Stuart. Grandchildren: Chad (Christa) Houser of Hiawassee, Ga.; Jane (Bill) Ford of Fox Point, Wis.; Kurt (Allison) Houser of Atlanta, Ga.; Ellen (Jason) Smith of Maple Bluff, Wis.; Sarah (Curtis) Holub of The Woodlands, Texas; Jacob (Shannon) Grundmeier of Ames; Caleb (Jenny) Grundmeier of Gilbert; and Seth (Chelsea) Grundmeier of Huxley. Great-grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas and Christopher Houser; Jaxon, Ryan and Walker Ford; Bennett and Clemmer Houser; Maci and Griffin Smith; Taylor and Joe Holub; Keegan, Trevor, Gavin, Luca, Paisley and Jaylin Grundmeier; Katelyn and Grady Grundmeier; Liam, Cedric and Anabelle Grundmeier. Sister Jan (Roy) Vogel of Bella Vista, Ark.; sister-in-law Betty Chindlund of Storm Lake; sister-in-law Jennette Martin of Clive; brother-in-law Richard (Marie) Grundmeier of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth and daughter Cynthia Houser; parents Leslie and Pearl Chindlund; grandparents: J. A. and Angie Chindlund and W. E. and Bertha Gaffey and Sophie Gaffey; sisters: Lois M. Chindlund (infant), Norma Gibbons; brother Cecil (Bill) Chindlund; brother-in-law Cliff Gibbons; sister-in-law Jean Snyder.

Jean will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.