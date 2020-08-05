Elvira Peters

Elvira M. Peters, 93, of Newell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 3, at Bethel Baptist Church in Newell. Burial was in Emmanuel St. John Lutheran Cemetery north of Lytton. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Elvira Mae Helmbrecht was born Feb. 20, 1927 on the family farm near Lytton, the daughter of Fred and Augusta (Scharn) Helmbrecht. She later welcomed an infant brother, Ronald, in 1935.

As an infant, she was baptized at Emmanuel-St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton and later confirmed on March 17, 1940.

Elvira attended country school and graduated from Lytton Consolidated School in 1944.

Following high school graduation, Elvira worked at the Creamery in Lytton.

In 1953, Elvira met the love of her life, Warren, while dancing at the Starline Ballroom in Carroll. On May 23, 1954, Elvira was united in marriage to Warren Peters at Emmanuel-St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton. Together, they were blessed with four children: Marc, Jean, Judy and Jayne.

Although Elvira had only one brother, Warren had 19 siblings and they welcomed her with open arms. Every year they looked forward to celebrating at the annual Peters Reunion that was held in Newell. Elvira was the last survivor on the Peters side.

Elvira was a member of Emmanuel-St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton where she taught Sunday School for several years. Later in life, Elvira moved to Newell and attended First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Elvira worked at the Newell Nursing Home for several years as a cook until she retired in 1993.

In her younger years, Elvira enjoyed fishing with her husband. Elvira was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed football, basketball, baseball and softball. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play for the Newell-Fonda Mustangs and continued to follow the Mustangs even after they all graduated. In March, she was recognized as the “Fan of the Year” at the state basketball tournament where she smiled from ear to ear. Elvira loved watching her Chicago Cubbies, reading and playing Bingo. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search and playing cards. Elvira treasured her social visits from Meals on Wheels, especially the deliveries from the high school students. Family was the center of her life and she was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed and remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Jean (Roger) Sarchet of Newell; Judy (Doug) Carlton of Storm Lake; Jayne (Dale) Schumann of Lakeside; grandchildren: Rob (Laura) Sarchet of Polk City; Jason (Sarah) Sarchet of Hartland, Wis.; Luke Sarchet of Newell; Chris (Libby) Carlton of Grimes; Corey (Katie) Carlton of Creston; Jennifer (Chad) Hustedt of Alta; Nathan (Natalie) Schumann of Albert City; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Molly and Maggie Sarchet; Caden, Kylie, Cruz and Kinley Sarchet; Ellie, Caleb and Jax Carlton; Landry, Emma and Walker Carlton; Paisley, Presley and Grady Hustedt; and baby Schumann due in September; many nieces; nephews; cousins; extended family and friends.

Elvira was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Augusta Helmbrecht; husband Warren Peters; infant son Marc Peters; brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Elsie Helmbrecht; along with the Peters in-laws.

Our hearts will always be on fire for our ELVIRA.