Drowned in a deep hole — one reader’s view

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Regarding Art Cullen’s “Drowned in a Deep Hole,” (July 29, 2020) Iowans have reason to be skeptical that anything will ever change with our “dirty water.” But as a Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner, who originally hails from the historic source of dirty water (Boston), I remain optimistic that progress can be made with our upstream partners. In order to educate myself on these topics, I have spent several years building relationships with upstream county supervisors, engineers and farmers.

I was not supportive of “burning down the house” over an ill conceived “41 vs. 48” vote. I still don’t understand what some of my colleagues thought they were achieving by splitting the group over a goal that reflects water passing one location in a massive watershed of 2,470 sq. mi.? If we get to 41% in 20 years, everyone will be cheering. We can worry about whether we can get to 48 at that point and at what additional cost and how?

In the good news category, the answer for water quality improvement, flood control, and soil health are all closely related. Since my election in 2018, I have been talking about a three-legged stool to address these issues: The first leg is conservation green infrastructure, wetland scale, tied strategically into a portion of the 3,700 drainage districts that cover our state. The county boards of supervisors control most of these, and the trick is providing funding (tens of millions annually) and a vision to allow these officials to be facilitators (not regulators one supervisor told me) of drainage water management improvements that include wetland filtration, aquifer recharge, flood detention, wildlife and pollinator habitat. Where do urban residents come in? It’s not rain barrels and rain gardens. It’s the fact that the economic engines of Iowa (mostly our urban centers) will likely pay for a disproportionate share of these investments via sales tax, or maybe a fee on nitrogen sales of fertilizer as well.

The second leg, as Art noted, is targeted soil health incentives to rebuild soil organic matter, of which cover crops are a partial solution. We shouldn’t be using cover crops as a “band aid” to grow corn and soybeans in places where it has no business such as highly erodible land. That land needs to find a higher and better use with financial incentives aligned to help farmers form marketing groups to do this. No more crop insurance to produce more of what is already in oversupply. We have a variety of publicly funded and privately funded programs but what is missing is coordination and prioritization of where the cover crops can do the most good and do it in a way that de-risks the learning by creating team as well as individual incentives.

The third leg is diversification of what we grow, raise and service. We farm 23 million acres to corn and soybeans in this state because the federal government pays us to do this via the farm bill. Sure the seed, tractor and chemical guys like that because they make money. But it’s time to figure out something else to do with the 15% of farmland that is a big money loser for corn and soybeans: Wetlands, woodlands, buffers, pasture, etc. This idea isn’t new. It’s what we used to do before WWII. Let’s transform Iowa from being one giant “feedlot” operation with an ethanol still attached, to a “portfolio of outputs” that is tailored to individual county strengths and local, regional, national and global opportunities.

One last comment on process. One of the reasons the Raccoon WMA group has floundered is first because it’s too big to form good working relationships beyond the initial characterization work. Now the hard work of getting the work done needs to happen. As the vote indicated, we have yet to learn how to build trust and understanding. The first step is to allow for a free flow of ideas without suffering personal attacks while listening with an open mind to others who may think differently. The second step is to check the activism mindsets and activist group memberships at the door, “my way or the highway.” The third step is to allow the power of ONE to work it’s magic. One signature project that teaches systems principles from one of the three categories identified above in each county, and through scaling of resources and teamwork can deliver impact.

I look forward to hearing from those readers who can help us move the ball forward. It always starts with a few optimistic, committed souls who are willing to put the shoulder to the plow.

JOHN NORWOOD

Polk County Soil and Water Commissioner

West Des Moines