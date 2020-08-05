For the dogs
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I write this to defend the dogs who have been given a bad deal.
It is the people who fail to raise and train the dogs. If you can’t fix the person — you can’t fix the dog.
Given the chance and retraining, the dog can be fixed — unless it is a medical problem that can’t be fixed. It is a process that takes time — retraining a dog doesn’t happen in a day or a week. It takes months and work.
I became a dog trainer and puppy raiser to help the dogs to be the best they can be.
Dogs can be trained to do a large number of jobs and to help a lot of people.
But the people who don’t train or don’t train the dogs correctly — you can’t fix the people!
I am here to help the dogs but I can’t fix the people.
Just try to remember the difference.
LAURA KIRCHNER
Dog trainer (not people fixer)
Storm Lake
