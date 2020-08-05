For the dogs

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I write this to defend the dogs who have been given a bad deal.

It is the people who fail to raise and train the dogs. If you can’t fix the person — you can’t fix the dog.

Given the chance and retraining, the dog can be fixed — unless it is a medical problem that can’t be fixed. It is a process that takes time — retraining a dog doesn’t happen in a day or a week. It takes months and work.

I became a dog trainer and puppy raiser to help the dogs to be the best they can be.

Dogs can be trained to do a large number of jobs and to help a lot of people.

But the people who don’t train or don’t train the dogs correctly — you can’t fix the people!

I am here to help the dogs but I can’t fix the people.

Just try to remember the difference.

LAURA KIRCHNER

Dog trainer (not people fixer)

Storm Lake