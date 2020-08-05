Big Meat is scared

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

It takes a lot of gall for Smithfield Foods — China Inc. — to quote former President Teddy Roosevelt in a full-page ad last weekend in major newspapers. “It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena,” TR famously said, which the nation’s largest pork producer quoted in defense of its cynical attempts to exploit fearful workers.

The man in the arena most likely is a Latino who fears for his job, his resident status and his own life as the meatpacking industry conspired with the federal and state governments to slow down testing, to suppress reporting data on food processing workers’ COVID-19 infection rates, and to force workers back into production. The man in the arena certainly is not paid $291 million as Wan Long, whose Chinese company owns Smithfield, was paid last year.

In fact, good old TR would not have allowed Smithfield to be sold to the Chinese. He would not have allowed them to gobble up Murphy Family Farms and Premium Standard farms to become the biggest pork producer in America. TR would have busted the trusts that control meatpacking, as he did after Upton Sinclair wrote The Jungle. Three firms control 70% of our pork supply — JBS of Brazil, Tyson of Arkansas and Smithfield of China. They are so big and powerful that they are running the coronavirus response programs for the states of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. And they are scared. They are scared of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is making a lot of noise around anti-trust. They are scared of the public knowing just how badly Smithfield spread covid through Sioux Falls. They are scared of the public seeing how they treat vulnerable workers, driven here by fear and starvation, and willing to do anything to support their families.

The pandemic has opened a window to it all.

The meatpacking industry now is facing lawsuits on several fronts, individual and class-action, for its grossly negligent efforts to make people work in potentially unsafe conditions. They are scrambling to get Congress and state legislatures to put up immunity shields from litigation. Trump tried to do it by invoking the Defense Production Act, but did not have the authority to waive corporate liabilities.

The man in the arena has been grossly mistreated and maligned by Smithfield management. The public won’t swallow this swill. Every school kid knows TR gave us the national parks and busted the trusts. The Chinese cannot rewrite history and end up writing the governing rules of America.

Trump asks Brazil’s help

The US ambassador to Brazil asked President Bolsonaro and other officials to relax tariffs on imported ethanol to help President Trump’s re-election effort in Iowa, according to two Brazilian newspapers and The New York Times. The White House said that Ambassador Todd Chapman, a career diplomat, made no such suggestion. Brazilian officials confirmed the reporting and said they rejected the overture.

Iowa’s ethanol industry is moribund amid the pandemic. Actually, it has been losing money for at least 18 months, according to Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson, because fuel demand has been falling for some time, and the oil supply has been increasing. Ethanol plants were on idle before March. But the pandemic delivered a huge whammy when oil prices went to zero.

Trump is looking for anything to save his hide before November. He wishes China would step in with some huge soybean buys — they haven’t. He has thrown $30 billion in trade disaster payments at agriculture, and still farmers are struggling. Brazil already is flush with its own ethanol, so lightening tariffs will not mean a great deal to cash corn prices in Alta. We don’t know what he was willing to give up in return for ethanol tariffs. Probably anything. What a negotiator.