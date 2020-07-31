Storm Lake blood drive

A Storm Lake Community Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 12:30-6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church (1614 W. 5th St.) Enter and register at the East Entrance. Schedule your appointment online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. No walk-ins allowed. Please bring a valid form of identification, such as your donor ID card or driver’s license.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.