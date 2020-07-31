Roger Clausen

Roger H. Clausen, 93, of Okoboji, formerly of Holstein, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lakes Regional Healthcare of Spirit Lake.

A private family funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church of Holstein with the Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine and the Msgr. Kenneth A. Seifried officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery of Holstein with military rites conducted by the American Legion Dessel-Schmidt Post #225 of Holstein. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1 p.m. at VT Industries south parking lot. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.