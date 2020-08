To register your child for the coming school year, new families are encouraged to stop by the St. Mary’s Panther Fair at St. Mary’s Parish Center Aug. 4 from 12-6 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.